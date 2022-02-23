Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $146.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average is $165.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $136.56 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

