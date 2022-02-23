Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LSPD traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. 1,171,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,484. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 317,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after buying an additional 16,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

