Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.
Shares of LIND stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,589. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $759.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10.
In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $433,668.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,097 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.
