Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Shares of LIND stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,589. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $759.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $433,668.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,097 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 70,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,175,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,724 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

