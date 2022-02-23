LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

