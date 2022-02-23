Loop Capital Cuts Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target to $102.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Loop Capital from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.98. 1,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.77 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.90.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

