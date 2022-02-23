Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,529. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,470 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

