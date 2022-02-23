Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after acquiring an additional 616,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $223.15 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.85. The firm has a market cap of $150.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.