LPL Financial LLC Acquires 14,248 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $17,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 166,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 102,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 102,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $105.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.10. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $92.07 and a 1-year high of $118.99.

