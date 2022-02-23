LPL Financial LLC Buys 137,548 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,548 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.