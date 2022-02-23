LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 883,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,668 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $21,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 220,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 105,838 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

