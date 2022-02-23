LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,287 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $18,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after buying an additional 388,063 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $232,032,000 after purchasing an additional 236,758 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.65.

NYSE TDOC opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.59. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $261.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

