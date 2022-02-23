LPL Financial LLC Sells 13,126 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,126 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $19,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 94.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $236.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.58. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $164.41 and a 1-year high of $252.81.

