Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAZR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

LAZR stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. 223,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,126,380. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $2,042,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 124,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,891. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after buying an additional 2,748,849 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,105,000 after buying an additional 4,540,265 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after buying an additional 2,542,628 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,730,000 after buying an additional 724,816 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after buying an additional 997,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

