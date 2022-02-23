LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 20,476 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 638,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,544,455. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $327.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.10.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

