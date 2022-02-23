LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

IQLT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.47. 13,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.