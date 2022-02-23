LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 559,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,992,403. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

