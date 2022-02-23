LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 678,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,773,088. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

