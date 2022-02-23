LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 698 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,355,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $372.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.80. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

