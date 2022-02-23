Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 50,103 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 428,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 91,927 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

