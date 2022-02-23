Macy’s (NYSE:M) to Buyback $2.00 billion in Shares

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of M stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,689,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,015,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $37.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

M has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

