Maecenas Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Maecenas has a total market cap of $125,328.05 and approximately $64.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00035321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00110552 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

