Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.200 EPS.
NYSE:MMP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,175. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.
In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.
About Magellan Midstream Partners (Get Rating)
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.