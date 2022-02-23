Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.200 EPS.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,175. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.64.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

