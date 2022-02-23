Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Stock Position Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 98.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 102,412 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $848.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

