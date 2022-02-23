Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83.
Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.
NYSE MGY opened at $20.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.
In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 17.09%.
About Magnolia Oil & Gas
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
