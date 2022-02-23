Man Group plc Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $431.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $458.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.26 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

