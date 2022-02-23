Man Group plc Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,950 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 102.8% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 33,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,475 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6,153.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 386,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 380,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,622,000 after acquiring an additional 763,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

