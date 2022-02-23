Man Group plc Purchases 6,698 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Man Group plc boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 120.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after acquiring an additional 757,907 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,846,000 after purchasing an additional 67,228 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,098,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,986,000 after purchasing an additional 65,781 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $260.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

