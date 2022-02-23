Man Group plc Sells 15,571 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 35.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,571 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of CHH opened at $143.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.02. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

