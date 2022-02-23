Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,536,000 after purchasing an additional 124,088 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after buying an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after buying an additional 602,473 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 465,078 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

