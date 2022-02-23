Marlin (POND) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.04 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $23.04 million and $14.08 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.88 or 0.06985718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,946.09 or 1.00261966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00050169 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

