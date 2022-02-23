Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Trading Down 2%

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) was down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90.

Marlowe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRLWF)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

