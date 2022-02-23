Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 10,839 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 115,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 4.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 425,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Citi Trends by 6.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 369,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Citi Trends by 25.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after buying an additional 61,139 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $108,752.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $111.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $345.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.06.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

