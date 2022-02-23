Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 19,777 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,777 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,202.1% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $144.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.61.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

