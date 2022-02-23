Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.28 Million Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 84.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Energizer were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,349,000 after purchasing an additional 172,662 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,370,000 after acquiring an additional 358,811 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Energizer by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Energizer by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after acquiring an additional 484,041 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,272,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,670,000 after purchasing an additional 224,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

