Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 397.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 35.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.29, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

