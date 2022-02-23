Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.340-$4.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Masimo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.60.

MASI traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.53. 877,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,611. Masimo has a 52 week low of $133.94 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.36 and its 200 day moving average is $265.70.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 100,388 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Masimo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Masimo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

