MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Holdings Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $33,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of MasTec by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after buying an additional 3,030,445 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 828,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,524,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 313,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 684.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 524,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

MasTec stock opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.05. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.08 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

