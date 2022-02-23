Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7,526.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276,448 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Mastercard by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $306,654,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.13, for a total transaction of $29,311,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,472 shares of company stock worth $268,782,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $368.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $361.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.90 and a 200-day moving average of $354.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

