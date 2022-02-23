Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after buying an additional 871,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after buying an additional 819,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $365.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,472 shares of company stock valued at $268,782,448 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.