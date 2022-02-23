Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$27.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.470 EPS.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Matterport has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,027,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Matterport by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 69,001 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Matterport by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Matterport by 733.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 91,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

