Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 558 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 558 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 644.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.74.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $629,956.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.09 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day moving average of $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -136.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.