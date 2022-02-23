Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,615,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,357,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,526,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after purchasing an additional 392,949 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,925,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516 over the last ninety days. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

