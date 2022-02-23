Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $104,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 91.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $169.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.35. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

