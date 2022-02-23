Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.45

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and traded as high as $12.77. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 87,500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mechanical Technology during the second quarter worth $3,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mechanical Technology in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mechanical Technology by 48.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Mechanical Technology during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mechanical Technology during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soluna Holdings, Inc through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

