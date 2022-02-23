Medica Group (LON:MGP) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 146.43 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 149 ($2.03). 46,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 356,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($2.05).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 165.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.19 million and a PE ratio of 74.00.
Medica Group Company Profile (LON:MGP)
