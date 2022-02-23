Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Medifast’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medifast updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.500-$16.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $14.50-$16.00 EPS.

NYSE MED traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.16. 150,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,059. Medifast has a 1-year low of $172.71 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.58%.

MED has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,003,000 after acquiring an additional 139,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medifast by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Medifast by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,627,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Medifast by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

