Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,078 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,336,999,000 after purchasing an additional 105,057 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,698,200,000 after purchasing an additional 547,223 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.94. The firm has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.70.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

