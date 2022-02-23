Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.70.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.79. The stock had a trading volume of 161,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,720. The company has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

