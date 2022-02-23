Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $23.65.

Several brokerages have commented on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

