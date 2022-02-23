Melissa B. Epperly Sells 1,913 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ZNTL stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.69. 370,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,304. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZNTL. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

